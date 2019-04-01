Travelers Plagued by Flight Delays Due to System Failures

Travelers wishing this morning’s flight delays are actually just an April Fool’s joke are disappointed that the delays are real.

Flights are stuck on the ground at airports across the country this morning because of system-wide outages.

In some cases, such as with Southwest Airlines, customers are unable to login. The response from the site is, “Web site can’t handle log-in.We are currently unable to complete your request. Please try again later.”

Southwest tweeted to a frustrated passenger, “It’s affecting our flights system wide, and we’re working to see if it’s affecting any other carriers this morning as well.”

Southwest Airlines is having issues since 05:52 AM ESThttps://t.co/mJEax2jmg2

RT if it’s down for you as well #southwestairlinesdown pic.twitter.com/r63NNhgNQE — Outage.Report (@ReportOutage) April 1, 2019

Delta is telling passengers pretty much the same thing, tweeting, “we are currently working diligently to get it back up and running.”

United Airlines and Delta appears to also be experiencing similar outage issues @7News pic.twitter.com/wvqPpqE8mc — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) April 1, 2019

The FAA says outages also are affecting United, JetBlue, and Alaska Airlines.