Traveling Stress

Traveling is always a stressful time during the holidays, and many find airports the most worst. New York’s LaGuardia airport was ranked the most stressful as they had a high percentage of cancellations and delays out of 75 different airport locations. LaGuardia percentage of canceled flights in 2018 reached 4.9 percent. If you are traveling through that area any time soon, don’t be alarmed as they are doing construction to help better the airport. A rep said “The $8 billion redevelopment of a whole new LaGuardia Airport will offer a 21st century, world-class experience for customers and yield the first new airport built in the U.S. in 25 years. “The first new gates of this ambitious effort – which keeps the current airport fully operational – opened earlier this month, providing passengers with a relaxed atmosphere featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, ample seating and charging stations, attractive dining and retail options, family-friendly amenities and an overall far more welcoming, customer-friendly environment.”

Some other airports that were ranked stressful included Norfolk International, Virginia; Charleston AFB/International, South Carolina and Greater Rochester International, in New York. The least stressful airport was Salt Lake City International located in Utah! Happy Travels!