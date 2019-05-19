Trayvon Martin’s Mom is Running for Public Office in Miami

A Florida mother who became an activist following the murder of her teen son seven years ago has announced that she is running for public office in Miami.

The Miami Herald reports that Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, is entering the race to join the 13-member board of Miami-Dade County Commissioners.

Fulton said in a statement that she plans to continue working to end gun violence. She is challenging Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert for the seat, which is up for grabs next year due to term limits.

Since Trayvon’s 2012 murder in the Central Florida town of Sanford, his parents have headed up a foundation focused on gun reform and social justice.

Trayvon was walking along a street, unarmed, when he was shot dead by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was later acquitted on self-defense grounds. Martin’s death sparked the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement.