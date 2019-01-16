Treasure Coast Deputy Accused of Bogus Drug Arrests

The Martin County Sheriff William Snyder fired Deputy Steven O’Leary after nine people he arrested were released from jail and charges dropped.

The sheriff says the substances collected in his narcotics-related arrests were actually not drugs. In one of the cases, the turned substance out to be a headache powder.

According to the sheriff the apparent bogus arrests did not appear to be racially motivated.

.⁦@MartinFLSheriff⁩ talks about dismissal of Deputy Steven O’Leary for allegedly falsifying drug arrests. ⁦@WPTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/yhNz98WlX3 — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) January 15, 2019

Snyder says detectives are reading every report written by Deputy O’Leary and combing through about 80 drug-related arrests he made during his 11-month probationary period with the department.

O’Leary could face charges, including official misconduct.