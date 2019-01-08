Trial Date Set for Alleged Face-biting Double Murderer Austin Harrouff

Accused Tequesta face-biting double murderer Austin Harrouff went before the new judge on Monday.

A potential trial date and a possible change of venue were both discussed.

Judge Sherwood Bauer asked about starting trial on June 17, but held off setting a trial date in the end.

Austin Harrouff, in stripes, accused of face-biting double murder, faces new judge on his case. Potential June trial discussed. Harrouff’s attorney raises concern of finding fair jury, possible need to move trial. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/9pt0U1VqNm — Chuck Weber (@ChuckWeber12) January 7, 2019

Bauer instead set a scheduling hearing for early February.

During Monday’s hearing, Harrouff’s attorney raised the possibility of not being able to find a fair jury in Martin County.Watson also said the timing of the trial is critical for a expert the defense team plans to bring in to address the state’s insanity defense laws.

The judge set the scheduling hearing on Feb. 6.