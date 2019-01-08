Trial Date Set for Alleged Face-biting Double Murderer Austin Harrouff

Accused Tequesta face-biting double murderer Austin Harrouff went before the new judge on Monday.
A potential trial date and a possible change of venue were both discussed.

Judge Sherwood Bauer asked about starting trial on June 17, but held off setting a trial date in the end.

Bauer instead set a scheduling hearing for early February.
During Monday’s hearing, Harrouff’s attorney raised the possibility of not being able to find a fair jury in Martin County.Watson also said the timing of the trial is critical for a expert the defense team plans to bring in to address the state’s insanity defense laws.
The judge set the scheduling hearing on Feb. 6.

