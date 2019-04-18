Trial Date Set for Mar-A-Lago Security Suspect

Yujing Zhang, the woman who is accused of lying to pass through security at Mar-a-Lago, will go on trial in May.

Zhang faces charges of making false statements to a federal officer, as well as entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

She pleaded not guilty. The Secret Service arrested her last month, during a presidential visit.

Authorities found two Chinese passports and a flash drive with malware among her items. They later recovered additional flash drives, cell phones, cash, and a signal detector that was capable of finding hidden cameras in Zhang’s hotel room.

Her trial is scheduled to start on May 28 in Fort Lauderdale.

If convicted, Zhang could face up to five years in prison and $350,000 in fines, as well as up to three years of supervised release.