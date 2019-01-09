Trio of Martin County Students OD on Synthetic Substance in Vape Pen

Three Martin County high school students overdosed yesterday. The Martin County sheriff says two students OD’d at Martin County High School, and one student at South Fork High School.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the students smoked THC vape pens that were laced with an unknown substance, possibly a narcotic.

Just after noon on Tuesday, Lt. Ryan Grimsdale said deputies were notified that a female student at South Fork High School was having a medical emergency.

“It was relayed to us that they were having a seizure,” Grimsdale said.

The students went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Now, investigators hope to determine how the students got their hands on the laced vape pens.