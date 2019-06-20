Triple-Digit Heat This Weekend, As Summer Begins

The first weekend of summer will bring nearly record-breaking heat and dry conditions across South Florida, according to our news partner CBS12.

Summer officially begins at 11:54 a.m. on Friday.

A Saharan Air Layer (SAL) will finally bring some drier air to the Caribbean Sea, allowing us to dry off. Rain chances will remain at 10 to 20 percent through the weekend.

However, the high temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s, with feels-like temps soaring into the triple digits.

We will cool off a bit as the weekend winds down and into Monday, when rain chances increase again.