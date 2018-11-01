Troops sent to US-Mexico border could reach 15,000, says President Trump

President Donald Trump said the number of military troops deployed to the US-Mexican border could reach 15,000 which is about double the amount the Pentagon said it currently planned to send.

“We have to have a wall of people,” President Trump said while sharing plans of ramping up troops as the migrant caravan continues its way to the United States.

Pentagon Officials said “more than 7,000” troops were being sent to the south-west border to support the Customs and Border Protection agents.

According to reports, the caravan of an estimated 4,000 Central American migrants is about 994.1939 miles from the US border.

The Pentagon says it has no plans to deploy 15,000.

Furthermore, Trump has continued his proposal to end “birthright citizenship” with executive order which he announced earlier this week.

