Tropical Depression Could Become Hurricane Barry In Gulf Of Mexico

It looks like a tropical depression is forming off the Gulf Coast and forecasters say it could turn into a hurricane named “Barry.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, there’s an 80% chance a tropical depression will form by the end of this week.

That means people from eastern Louisiana to western Florida should be on alert for heavy downpours and a higher risk of flooding later this week and into the weekend.

Cities that could be at risk include New Orleans, Mobile, and Pensacola.

