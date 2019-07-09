Tropical Depression Could Become Hurricane Barry In Gulf Of Mexico

It looks like a tropical depression is forming off the Gulf Coast and forecasters say it could turn into a hurricane named “Barry.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, there’s an 80% chance a tropical depression will form by the end of this week.

There is a high probability (80%) that a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week over the northern Gulf of Mexico. This system also has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. pic.twitter.com/fm8BnAh26O — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 8, 2019

That means people from eastern Louisiana to western Florida should be on alert for heavy downpours and a higher risk of flooding later this week and into the weekend.

Cities that could be at risk include New Orleans, Mobile, and Pensacola.