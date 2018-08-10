Tropical Disturbance Developing in Atlantic

850 WFTL Storm Central is tracking a disturbance in the Atlantic.

The system has a 20 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the area of disturbed weather is midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

The conditions are expected to become conducive for some gradual development as the system moves west.

However, by the middle of next week, this area will move into an environment with strong wind shear so development may become limited again…it might be ripped apart.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Debby is outta here and now we’re looking at a disturbance in the open Atlantic. Some strengthening is possible into the weekend, however, by mid next week stronger upper-level winds could limit the chance for further development. I’ll watch it regardless! #swfl pic.twitter.com/zD5hOnzp0Y — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) August 10, 2018

