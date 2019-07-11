Tropical Storm Barry Forms in the Gulf

As of the 11:00 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf of Mexico south of New Orleans.

———————————————–

LOCATION…27.8N 88.7W

ABOUT 95 MI…150 KM SSE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

ABOUT 200 MI…320 KM SE OF MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 270 DEGREES AT 5 MPH…7 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1005 MB…29.68 INCHES

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the Louisiana coast from the Mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City.

A Storm Surge Warning is now in effect for the Louisiana coast from the Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Shell Beach.

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for the Mississippi coast east of the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama

border…and for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans.

A Storm Surge Watch is now in effect for the Mississippi coast from the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

While South Florida is not going to be impacted by Barry, heavy rains and flooding are expected from the Florida Panhandle to Texas.