Tropical Storm Barry is getting stronger as it approaches Louisiana.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center says Barry is about 50 miles from Louisiana and moving toward the coast at about five miles-per-hour.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles-per-hour, and is intensifying as it gets closer to land.

Tropical Storm Barry is expected to make landfall Saturday morning, and could turn into a hurricane.

If it does, it’ll be the first Atlantic hurricane of 2019.