Tropical Storm Leslie is expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow morning and swells the storm generates will impact the east coast of Florida possibly dispersing the red tide.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say Leslie has strengthened slightly with top winds of 65 miles an hour as it moves slowly southwestward over the central Atlantic.

Large swells generated by the tropical storm will continue to affect Bermuda, the Bahamas, and the southeastern U.S.

The National Weather Service is warning of rough surf and dangerous rip currents on beaches along Florida’s entire Atlantic coast.

It is extremely rare but, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is confirming that red tide has made its way over to the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast.

The FWC says red tide is present within the coastal waters of Palm Beach County with highest concentrations at the Jupiter inlet.

Beach goers have complained of medical issues, including skin irritation, burning and teary eyes, coughing, and sneezing, which are consistent with symptoms caused by red tide.

Residents and visitors staying near the beaches along the Treasure Coast and the Palm Beaches are being advised to stay off the beaches and stay inside with the air conditioner running to avoid any complications from exposure to the irritants.

Red tide is different from the blue green algae that is blooming due to fresh water releases from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie river.

The post Tropical Storm Leslie vs Red Tide appeared first on 850 WFTL.