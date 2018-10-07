Tropical Storm Michael Forecast to Hit the Gulf Coast as a Hurricane This Week

Tropical Storm Michael has developed in the Caribbean Sea and the storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall, possibly on Wednesday, along the Gulf Coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, “Heavy rainfall, wind and storm surge impacts will be possible across portions of the northern Gulf Coast by midweek.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced that he will declare a state of emergency for counties in the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend area of the state as the storm approaches. Declaring a state of emergency would help free up resources in time for when Storm Michael hits. The hurricane center also said the storm could produce 2 to 4 inches of rain across the Florida Keys through Monday. Before Michael hits the United States, it’s expected to leave western Cuba with 3 to 7 inches of rain.

