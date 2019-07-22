Tropical Wave Pops up East of Bahamas

A new tropical wave has sprung up East of the Bahamas and North of Hispaniola.

It has top winds of 30 mph and is moving West at 15 mph.

Fortunately it only has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days and will move toward South Florida bringing us more moisture.

Jul 21 9AM Tropical Update: A disturbance east of the Bahamas currently has a 20% chance of development in next 5 days. Regardless of development increased rainfall chances across South Florida beginning mid-week. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/HX9ZG3mSy2 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 21, 2019