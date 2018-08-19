Saturday afternoon a fuel truck crashed on I-95, sending two to the hospital with burn injuries.

The tanker was carrying 700-800 gallons of fuel at the time of the crash. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said they responded to a fuel truck rolled over and engulfed in flames close to Hypoluxo Rd.

They and fire crews with Boynton Beach battled the fire together.

All lanes were blocked on the northbound side, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two people were transported to a local trauma center by helicopter due to burn injuries.

The post Truck catches fire on interstate, two sent to hospital appeared first on 850 WFTL.