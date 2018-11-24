Trump admin asks Supreme Court to fast-track transgender military ban

Friday, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to fast-track a ruling on the Pentagon’s policy of restricting military service by transgender people.

In Friday’s request, Solicitor General Francisco asked that a series of legal challenges to the policy be “consolidated and heard before the Supreme Court,” reports say.

The policy, announced by the President via Twitter in 2017, would reportedly block any of those who identify as the opposite of their biological sex from serving in the military.

 

The new policy would reverse the Obama-era decision which allowed transgender individuals to serve openly.

Nonetheless, it still allows transgender individuals to serve but only with the sex that they were assigned at birth.

 

