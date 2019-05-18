Trump admin backs off plan to send migrants to South Florida, says PBC Sheriff

The Trump administration has halted plans to send thousands of people who entered the country illegally across the Mexican border to Broward and Palm Beach counties, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announced Saturday.

I want to thank our community for it’s unequivocal support regarding this immigration issue in Palm Beach County. pic.twitter.com/4uAeEqys0G — Sheriff Ric Bradshaw (@RicBradshaw) May 18, 2019

“It appears that border patrol has backed off its initial plans to transport a thousand illegal immigrants to South Florida,” said Sheriff Bradshaw. “Because of everybody’s efforts, we are able to stop what appeared to be a crisis for our community.”

Local officials said two weeks was the amount of time that had initially been given until migrants from the Southern border would arrive in Palm Beach and Broward counties which would’ve included 500 people to each county per month, with no deadline set for the influx to end.

Mayor of Broward County Mark Bogen said he was unaware of the news and would like to get confirmation from the federal government, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Bogen recently made headlines for calling on President Trump to host migrants at his Florida hotel after learning of the possible influx.

Governor DeSantis has not commented on the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s announcement as of Saturday, 3 p.m., ET.

This story is developing.

