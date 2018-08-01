Trump admin sanctions Turkish officials over detained American pastor

Wednesday, the Department of Treasury sanctioned top two top Turkish officials on the President’s direction over the detention of American pastor Andrew Craig Brunson.

“Pastor Brunson’s unjust detention and continued prosecution by Turkish officials is simply unacceptable,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “President Trump has made it abundantly clear that the United States expects Turkey to release him immediately.”

Earlier this week, pastor Brunson was moved from prison to an apartment where he remains under house arrest, but U.S. officials still issued sanctions to Turkey’s Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul and Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu who played leading roles in the organizations responsible for Brunson’s arrest and detention, according to the WH.

The 50-year-old pastor was detained in the aftermath of an alleged military coup in 2016 on charges of “committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member” and espionage.

The U.S. and Turkey are NATO allies, but the detainment of pastor Brunson has sparked escalation between the two countries.

Josh Hall, an American who had been held in Venezuela on weapons charges for nearly two years was released and returned to the U.S. in May of this year.

Pastor Brunson maintains his innocence with the support of the Trump administration.

“The President has been closely following the ongoing situation in Turkey involving Pastor Andrew Brunson,” said Press Secretary Sarah Sanders at the daily White House briefing.”We’ve seen no evidence that pastor Brunson has done anything wrong and we believe he is a victim of unfair and unjust attention by the government of Turkey.”

