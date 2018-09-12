Trump admin transferred about $10 million from FEMA to ICE, document alleges

According to a document released by Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, funds worth nearly $10 million were transferred from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Unbelievable? Yes. Reprehensible? Yes. But it’s true. Look for yourself: pic.twitter.com/O0SxI9p5ho — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 12, 2018

However, the secretary for the Department of Homeland Security Tyler Q. Houlton took to Twitter to dispute the senator’s claims.

Additionally, Houlton explained the reasoning for the transferred money which the document displays.

The money in question — transferred to ICE from FEMA’s routine operating expenses — could not have been used for hurricane response due to appropriation limitations. DHS/FEMA stand fiscally and operationally ready to support current and future response and recovery needs. — Tyler Q. Houlton (@SpoxDHS) September 12, 2018

Spokesperson, Jenny Burke also took to Twitter to confirm that FEMA called Sen. Merkley’s staffers to “inform them of the facts surrounding FEMA budget,” but alleges they were more concerned with “a TV hit.”

After calling @SenJeffMerkley staff to inform them of the facts surrounding @FEMA budget we were told “It’s a TV hit, you take it where you can” – regardless of the facts? — Jenny Burke (@FEMAspox) September 12, 2018

