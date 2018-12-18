Trump Administration Moves to Officially Ban Bump Stocks

The Trump administration has moved to ban bump stocks, the tool that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like automatic firearms.

The news was announced Tuesday by a senior Justice Department official stating that, the devices will be covered under the same federal law that prohibits machine guns.

This amended will reverse the 2010 ATF decision that legalized bump stocks and said they could not be regulated unless Congress changed existing gun laws or passed new ones.

Bump stocks became the focal point of gun legislation after Gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd at a country music concert from his Las Vegas hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more. It was said that Paddock had 23 assault-style weapons, including 14 fitted with rapid-fire “bump stock” devices.

After the shooting President Donald Trump said his administration would “ban” the devices, which he said, “turn legal weapons into illegal machines.”

The ban will officially take place in late March. People who own bump stocks will be required to either surrender them to the ATF or destroy them by late March, the official said.