Trump Administration Withholds 100,000 Pages on Court Nominee Kavanaugh

The Trump administration announced on Sunday that it is holding back more than 100,000 pages of documents related to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s service.

The reason? The White House and the Department of Justice say those documents are protected by constitutional privilege, in a letter that was sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley by William Burck, the attorney who former President George W. Bush tasked with reviewing presidential library documents.

Burck says that he received around 664,000 pages of documents relating to the Supreme Court nominee, and that Bush directed him to “proceed expeditiously” and to “err as much as appropriate on the side of transparency and disclosure.”

Burck added that he has given the committee “every reviewable” document except the ones that are “presidential records protected by constitutional privilege.”

The disclosure comes just days before Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings are set to begin on Tuesday.

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer says the decision to withhold documents is a “Friday night document massacre. President Trump’s decision to step in at the last moment and hide 100,000 pages of Judge Kavanaugh’s records from the American public is not only unprecedented in the history of Supreme Court nominations, it has all the makings of a cover up.”

On the other hand, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee believe that Burck’s letter provides a “full accounting” of Kavanaugh’s records, and that Grassley has offered more access to material about Kavanuagh than for any other nominee.

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah tweeted in response to Schumer’s comments that the committee’s request “…has been satisfied to the tune of over 440,000 pages of executive branch documents, more than what was produced for the past five #Scotus nominees combined.”

Burck defines the documents in question as ones that “reflect deliberations and candid advice concerning the selection of judicial candidates” in addition to advice provided to Bush, White House staff communications about discussions with the President, as well as “substantive deliberative discussions relating to or about executive orders or legislation considered by the Executive Office.”

The post Trump Administration Withholds 100,000 Pages on Court Nominee Kavanaugh appeared first on 850 WFTL.