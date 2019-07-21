Trump Again Calls Out Democratic Congresswomen on Twitter

President Trump on Sunday resumed his criticism of the four progressive Democratic congresswomen now known as “The Squad.”

He tweeted:

I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

That message came one week after the President stated that the women, who are all minorities, should “go back” to the “corrupt and inept” countries from which they came.

Three of the women – Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — were born in the U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was born in Somalia and immigrated to the U.S. as a child.

The President last week distanced himself after supporters attending his campaign rally in North Carolina started a “send her back” chant in response to his criticism of Omar.

Since then, he has reversed course, calling the people at the rally “incredible patriots.”