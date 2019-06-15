Trump ‘all in’ to ban burning of the American flag

President Trump took to Twitter Saturday to support a senator’s introduction of a constitutional amendment that bans burning the American flag.

The article of the legislation is two lines long and cites that “The Congress shall have the power to prohibit the physical desecration of the flag of the United States.”

“The American flag has been a symbol of hope and freedom for centuries and ought to be respected,” Daines said in a Friday press release. “Our nation’s flag must be set apart as a protected symbol worthy of honor.”

Trump has expressed support for similar provisions in the past.

Shortly after he won the 2016 presidential election, he tweeted that he thought people who burned the flag should be jailed.

In 1989, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in Texas v. Johnson that burning the American flag is a protected form of free speech.

In the ruling, the Supreme Court noted that burning the American flag was symbolic speech and was therefore protected by the First Amendment.

