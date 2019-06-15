Trump ‘all in’ to ban burning of the American flag

President Trump took to Twitter Saturday to support a senator’s introduction of a constitutional amendment that bans burning the American flag.

All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag. A no brainer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

The article of the legislation is two lines long and cites that “The Congress shall have the power to prohibit the physical desecration of the flag of the United States.”

“The American flag has been a symbol of hope and freedom for centuries and ought to be respected,” Daines said in a Friday press release. “Our nation’s flag must be set apart as a protected symbol worthy of honor.”

Trump has expressed support for similar provisions in the past.

Shortly after he won the 2016 presidential election, he tweeted that he thought people who burned the flag should be jailed.

Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag – if they do, there must be consequences – perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

In 1989, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in Texas v. Johnson that burning the American flag is a protected form of free speech.

In the ruling, the Supreme Court noted that burning the American flag was symbolic speech and was therefore protected by the First Amendment.