Trump and Kim Meet in NoKo, As New WH Press Sec Tangles with Security

President Trump and North Korean President Kim Jong Un shook hands at the Demilitarized Zone Sunday, as they attempt to restart negotiations on the North’s nuclear program.

Trump then asked, “Would you like me to step across? I am OK with it.”

Moments afterward, he became the first American leader to step into North Korea.

While inside NoKo territory, Trump and Kim patted each other’s backs before returning across the border to the South after about a minute.

“It’s a great honor to be here. It is a great day for the world,” said Trump.

Kim stated, “I believe this is an expression of his willingness to eliminate unfortunate past and into a new future. I never expected to meet you at this place,” Kim told Trump through an interpreter.

Leaving South Korea after a wonderful meeting with Chairman Kim Jong Un. Stood on the soil of North Korea, an important statement for all, and a great honor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2019

Trump added that he was “proud to step over the line,” thanking Kim for the meeting. He invited Kim back to the White House, although he later told reporters that he does not believe a visit would likely happen soon. However, Trump explained that there has been “tremendous” improvement in communication with Kim since their first meeting in Singapore last year.

He added that the the situation was previously marked by “tremendous danger” but “after our first summit, all of the danger went away.”

Nonetheless, the North has not yet provided information on the size of its nuclear stockpile, or its plans to dismantle that arsenal.

The meeting between the two leaders was the first since talks broke down during a summit in Vietnam last February.

Meanwhile, several media sources report that new White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was involved in a scuffle with North Korean security guards who were trying to let members of the press through for a photo-op during the meeting between the two leaders.