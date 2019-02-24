Trump Announces “A Salute to America” for July 4th

President Trump says he will use this July 4th to give an address at “one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.”

The commander-in-chief tweeted:

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

The President did not indicate whether the event would include or entail the military parade which he planned but canceled in 2018, citing the high cost at that time.

Washington D.C. celebrates Independence Day each year with fireworks on the National Mall, as well as a parade on Constitution Avenue.