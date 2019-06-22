Trump announces new sanctions on Iran as tensions continue to escalate

President Trump confirmed Saturday that the U.S. would be imposing new sanctions on Iran as part of an effort to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

On Thursday, Iran shot down an unarmed U.S. Navy drone in what American officials say was international airspace.

The drone cost more than $120 million and is considered one of America’s most sophisticated, unarmed surveillance aircraft.

Trump sounded off immediately using Twitter to condemn Iran in which officials counter-responded by saying Iran “completely ready for war” with the U.S.

On Friday, Trump admitted to calling off a retaliatory strike against Iran just ten minutes before it was set to go in motion.

As tensions between the two countries continue to escalate President Trump made his most recent comments to reporters Saturday before leaving for Camp David noting that he called off the planned strike against Iran because it would have caused as many as 150 casualties.

Instead, Trump said his administration is rolling out additional sanctions calling Iran “an economic mess.”

He added that military action was still “a possibility,” while also saying that he hoped “Iran is smart and cares about its people.”

This story is developing.