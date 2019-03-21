Trump announces US will recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights

President Donald Trump announced via Twitter Thursday that the United States would formally recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights.

Israel captured Golan Heights from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967 and officially annexed the territory in 1981.

However, the United States just recently recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed area.

The announcement comes following a Wednesday meeting in Israel between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Prime Minister Netanyahu praised Trump’s decision shortly after the announcement and reportedly said the U.S. President has “made history.”

