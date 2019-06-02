Trump: Anti-Mueller Lawyer Emmet Flood Leaving in June

Emmet Flood, the lawyer who joined the White House legal team to assist during the Mueller investigation, is set to leave within days.

On Saturday, President Trump tweeted:

Emmet Flood, who came to the White House to help me with the Mueller Report, will be leaving service on June 14th. He has done an outstanding job – NO COLLUSION – NO OBSTRUCTION! Case Closed! Emmet is my friend, and I thank him for the GREAT JOB he has done. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2019

The news was not entirely unexpected, as Flood had reportedly been telling the President that he wanted to leave the team with the conclusion of the Russia probe. Meanwhile, Mueller resigned from the Department of Justice on Wednesday.

According to sources, the President and Flood met on Friday to discuss the timing of Flood’s exit.

It is unknown whether he would have remained in the West Wing if the House Judiciary Committee had initiated impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump.

Flood drafted the White House’s response to the Mueller report . In it, he took issue with Attorney General Bill Barr for not coming to a conclusion on obstruction. He wrote, “The special counsel and his staff failed in their duty to act as prosecutors and only as prosecutors,” and that Mueller needed to “either ask the grand jury to return an indictment or decline to charge the case.”

His letter continues, “The (special counsel) instead produced a prosecutorial curiosity — part ‘truth commission’ report and part law school exam paper.” He also accused Mueller of putting in the report “factual information that has never been subjected to adversarial testing or independent analysis.”