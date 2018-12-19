Trump appears to back off his demand for $5B border wall

Wednesday, President Trump appeared to back off his demands for $5 billion for a U.S.-Mexico border wall resulting with Congress meeting to possibly head toward a short-term budget measure to keep the government open.

Concerns of a government shutdown arose following a meeting between the President and Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Chuck Schumer, last Tuesday.

At the meeting, Pelosi and Schumer strongly resisted funding for a wall.

In response, Trump insisted that he wants $5 billion for the wall or he would shut down the government.

However, on Tuesday, during the daily briefing Press, Secretary Sarah Sanders seemed to have introduced a different tone on behalf of the Trump administration.

She indicated that President Trump did not want a government shut down and “said the administration was looking at ways to find the money elsewhere.”

Trump is seemingly still advocating for a wall writing on Twitter Wednesday that “One way or the other, we will win on the Wall!”

Furthermore, the President said in another Tweet that Mexico is “indirectly” paying for the wall.

President Trump is reportedly facing criticism from allies saying that he is “backing down.”

