Trump arrives in Japan as trade tensions loom

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump landed in Japan on Saturday, kicking off a highly anticipated state visit as trade tensions loom.

The 4-day trip will include a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday before Trump departs the following day.

However, trade is only expected to be discussed by the President and Prime Minister Abe Monday as they are reportedly scheduled to play golf and then watch a sumo wrestling tournament in front-row seats on Sunday, Fox News reports.

Additionally, the U.S. president will be the first foreign leader to meet Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito.

It comes amid fears among Japanese leaders that U.S. tariffs on the auto industry will have a detrimental effect on the Asian nation’s economy.

Japan averages about a $70 billion trade surplus with the U.S, while it imports just a fraction of U.S. goods and imposes protective measures against competition from other countries, according to reports.

Trump is in the process of deciding, whether to slap tariffs on imported cars as part of a “corrective measure.”

Trump told reporters that he’s working to introduce ‘fairness and reciprocity’ in the new American-Japanese trade agreement.”

“Japan has had a substantial edge for many, many years, but that’s OK,” said Trump. “We’ll get it a little bit more fair.”

He added that the new trade deal would “address the trade imbalance” and eliminate the existing “barriers to U.S. exports.”

The Trump administration is currently in a trade war against China over the country’s treatment of American companies.

Japan is expected to use the state visit to try and convince Trump to spare the country of the punitive tariffs, reports say.

U.S. and Japanese leaders will also discuss the possible threat from North Korea.

The issue comes after U.S. national security adviser John Bolton’s remarks on Friday that a series of short-range missile tests by North Korea last month was a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.