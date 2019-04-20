Trump at Mar-a-lago for Easter but remains focused on Mueller report

President Trump is in Florida for the holiday Easter weekend, but he remains focused on the Mueller report.

Saturday morning, in a series tweets, Trump said the special counsel probe should never have been authorized in the first place and was written “as nastily as possible” by “Angry Democrats who were true Trump Haters.”

He also tweeted that the “Fake News Media is doing everything possible” to anger” as many people as possible.”

Trump later Tweeted the following video:

Before leaving Washington, Trump said he felt vindicated by the report.

However, Democrats are now demanding access to the full, unredacted version of the report amid calls for impeachment.

