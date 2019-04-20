Trump at Mar-a-lago for Easter but remains focused on Mueller report

President Trump is in Florida for the holiday Easter weekend, but he remains focused on the Mueller report.

Saturday morning, in a series tweets, Trump said the special counsel probe should never have been authorized in the first place and was written “as nastily as possible” by “Angry Democrats who were true Trump Haters.”

Despite the fact that the Mueller Report should not have been authorized in the first place & was written as nastily as possible by 13 (18) Angry Democrats who were true Trump Haters, including highly conflicted Bob Mueller himself, the end result is No Collusion, No Obstruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2019

He also tweeted that the “Fake News Media is doing everything possible” to anger” as many people as possible.”

Trump later Tweeted the following video:

Before leaving Washington, Trump said he felt vindicated by the report.

However, Democrats are now demanding access to the full, unredacted version of the report amid calls for impeachment.