The President and First Lady Melania Trump are leaving for Great Britain tonight.

Queen Elizabeth and other members of the Royal Family will hold a formal arrival ceremony at Buckingham Palace tomorrow morning.

The Trumps will have a private lunch with the Queen before traveling to Westminster Abbey to place a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown.

The Queen will host a formal state banquet tomorrow night.

The President and First Lady will also visit Ireland and France this week.

The President will take part in a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day at Normandy.

Protesters are preparing the Trump Baby blimp ahead of the president’s visit to London on Monday.

During the three-day visit, the President and the first lady will visit Queen Elizabeth, and Trump will visit Prime Minister Theresa May for an official meeting on Downing Street.

The London Times says British authorities are gearing up for hundreds of thousands of anti-Trump protesters.

Some ten-thousand officers will be assigned to the protests, including snipers, helicopters and bomb-sniffing dogs.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has reportedly granted permission for the infamous Trump Baby blimp to fly over London on the second day of Trump’s visit.

An aside note, Trump before his was president tried to date Princess Diana after her divorce from Prince Charles. Lady Diana reportedly found his advances and huge flower arrangement deliveries, “creepy.” But, had President married Lady Diana and not the Melania, the Princess of Wales might still be alive and…First Lady of the United States.