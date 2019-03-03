Trump Bashes Both Sides, Claims 2020 Victory in CPAC Speech

President Trump went after both Democrats and Republicans in a long and wide-ranging speech on Saturday.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, the commander-in-chief said that people from both sides are trying to remove him from office with “bull—-.”

He mentioned that he plans to sign an executive order that would require American universities to either support “free speech” or forfeit federal dollars.

Calling the Democrats the party of “the socialist nightmare,” Trump predicted that he will win re-election in 2020 by a wider margin than he did three years ago. The crowd responded by chanting

“USA, USA, USA.”

He added, “America will never be a socialist country. Socialism is not about the environment, it’s not about justice, it’s not about virtue.”

In explaining why we was moving between topics during the speech, Trump told the crowd, “That’s how I got elected — by being off script.”

The President also went after the Democrats’ Green New Deal, saying, “I think the New Green Deal or whatever the hell they call it — the Green New Deal — I encourage it. I think it’s really something that they should promote. They should work hard on it. … No planes, no energy. When the wind stops blowing that’s the end of your electric. Let’s hurry up. Darling, is the wind blowing today? I’d like to watch television, darling.”

He then turned to the topic of Democratic Massachusetts Senator and Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren. Trump said of her, “I’m going to regret this. This speech should have been delivered one year from now, not now, damn it. I should have saved the Pocahontas thing for another year because that destroyed her political career and now I won’t get a chance to run against her. I don’t want to knock out all of the good stuff and wind up with somebody who’s actually got talent.”

Trump called his former attorney general, Jeff Sessions, “weak and ineffective” while mocking his Southern accent.

Of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Trump argued, “We have a gentleman that likes raising interest rates in the Fed. We have a gentleman that loves quantitative tightening in the Fed. We have a gentleman that likes a very strong dollar in the Fed.” He continued, “…With all of that, we’re doing great. Can you imagine if we left interest rates where they were?”

The President also used the occasion to defend his national emergency declaration to obtain additional wall funding than the $1.4 billion that Congress has approved for border security. He told the audience that the order would not set a bad precedent for future administrations, since Democrats are “going to do that anyway, folks. The best way to stop that is to make sure I win the election.”

Trump then discussed last week’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Despite the summit’s abrupt ending, the President called it “very productive,” and reiterated that he does not believe that Kim was aware of or would have permitted the death of American college student Otto Warmbier, who was imprisoned in North Korea and then sent home in a vegetative state, where he later died.

The President said, “I’m in such a horrible position because in one way I have to negotiate. In the other way, I love Mr. and Mrs. Warmbier and I love Otto. And it’s a very, very delicate balance.”

Trump spent some time speaking about “collusion delusion,” as he terms special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, which is said to be ending soon. Trump said, “This phony thing looks like it’s dying so they don’t have anything with Russia there, no collusion. So now they go in and morph into ‘Let’s inspect every deal he’s ever done. We’re going to go into his finances. We’re going to check his deals. We’re going to check’ — these people are sick.”