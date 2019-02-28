Trump believes Kim Jong-un was unaware of Otto Warmbier’s treatment

President Trump said Thursday that he didn’t believe that North Korea leader, Kim Jong-un, was aware of or “would have allowed” the torture of American college student, Otto Warmbier, who was imprisoned in North Korea and died days after returning to the U.S. in a coma.

Trump also said Jong-un “felt badly” for what happened and would not have allowed it.

#breaking Trump says he does not believe Kim Jong Un would have knowingly condoned any abuse or torture of American prisoner Otto Warmbier, who had severe brain damage & died after being flown back to US: “Those prisons are rough. They’re rough places and bad things happen.” pic.twitter.com/rT9cEhhebT — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) February 28, 2019

Warmbier was arrested and jailed in March 2016 for allegedly attempting to steal a propaganda poster.

Shortly after, he suffered severe neurological injury from an unknown cause.

North Korean authorities did not disclose his medical condition until the U.S. secured his release in June 2017.

President Trump condemned the “brutality of the North Korean regime” following the 22-year-old’s passing.

In addition, to his comments about ‘taking Un’s word’ regarding Warmbier’s death, the President stressed that the remaining “prisoners and hostages” returned to the U.S. in good health as well as the “rough” conditions of the prisons in North Korea.

President Trump is reportedly facing backlash for believing Jong-un.

It is not the first time the President has faced backlash for taking the word of a foreign leader.

Related content: