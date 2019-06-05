Trump: Bette Midler is a “Washed Up Psycho”

It is safe to assume that President Trump is not singer Bette Midler’s hero.

President Trump is slamming Midler after she apologized for sharing a fake quote supposedly made by him.

I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true! Fact Check: Did Trump say in '98 Republicans are dumb? https://t.co/NY9s6V49el via @rgj — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2019

On Twitter, Trump called the actress and singer a “washed up psycho.” He compared her to the “fake news media,” adding that she’s a “sick scammer.”

Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

Over the weekend, Midler tweeted a quote attributed to Trump, which was debunked several years ago. She apologized for the mistake, but said the quote sounded so much like something the President would say.