Trump: Bette Midler is a “Washed Up Psycho”

It is safe to assume that President Trump is not singer Bette Midler’s hero.
President Trump is slamming Midler after she apologized for sharing a fake quote supposedly made by him.

On Twitter, Trump called the actress and singer a “washed up psycho.” He compared her to the “fake news media,” adding that she’s a “sick scammer.”

Over the weekend, Midler tweeted a quote attributed to Trump, which was debunked several years ago. She apologized for the mistake, but said the quote sounded so much like something the President would say.

