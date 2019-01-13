Trump Calls Biden “Weak,” Looks Forward to 2020

President Trump has a great deal to say about some of his political rivals.

In an interview with Fox News on Saturday, Trump said that former Vice President Joe Biden is “weak.”

The President says he is not worried about Biden possibly running against him in the 2020 presidential race.

Trump adds, “He ran two or three times, he never got above 1%. And then, Obama came along and took him off the trash heap, and he became the vice president. He’s weak. So, we’ll see what happens with him.”

Meanwhile, Biden believes, “I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president,” as he stated at an event last month.

The Commander-in-Chief also took the opportunity to weigh in on other potential opponents.

In recent days, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, as well as former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, have announced their intent to run.

In addition, California billionaire and Trump critic Tom Steyer is joining the race.

Trump’s response is, “I’m not worried. So far, I love the competition. I love what I see. A couple of them aren’t running that I was hoping were going to run. I was sort of looking forward to that.”

The President believes that he will do “just fine” in the race.