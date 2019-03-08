Trump Calls Dems the Anti-Israel and Anti-Jewish Party

Before boarding Air Force One to Alabama to survey tornado damage, President Trump accused Democrats of becoming the anti-Israel party and the anti-Jewish party.

Speaking at the White House today, Trump said this week’s passage of a House resolution condemning hate speech was “disgraceful.”

The hate speech resolution started out as a resolution condemning anti-Semitism.

That was aimed at Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar’s recent critical remarks about U.S. policy on Israel.

President Trump is expected to arrive at PBIA at 4:45 today to spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago and hold a fundraiser on Sunday.

Watch for road closure around Palm Beach and Southern Boulevard. The president is headed to tornado ravaged Alabama before he heads to South Florida.

He is joined by his son Barron and the First Lady Melania.