Trump Calls for Voter ID During Tampa Rally

President Trump is pushing voter ID.

At a rally in Tampa last night, Trump said only American citizens should vote in U.S. elections.

He also claimed “Some say Democrats are even trying to give illegal immigrants the right to vote.”

Trump said people need photo IDs to buy many products and services and should be required to produce IDs to vote.

Currently according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a total of 34 states have laws requesting or requiring voters to show some form of identification at a polling place, all of which are in force in 2018.

The remaining 16 states use other methods to verify the identity of voters. Most frequently, other identifying information provided at the polling place, such as a signature, is checked against information on file.

In Florida a photo ID is requested, not required to vote. Only seven states have a strict rule to require a photo ID to vote.

