Trump calls on Attorney General to end Mueller probe

President Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to call on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to put an end to the Mueller probe which he deemed a “Rigged Witch Hunt.”

The President went on to discuss Paul Manafort and to reaffirm that “Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, is a TOTAL HOAX,” before his scheduled meeting with pastors at the White House.

Trump faced backlash following his Mueller probe Tweet from multiple news media outlets who speculated on whether he placed orders to the Attorney General.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders clarified at the White House daily press briefing that the President’s Tweet on Sessions is his opinion, not an order.

“It’s not an order it’s the President’s opinion, said Sarah Sanders. “It’s ridiculous that all of the corruption and dishonesty that’s gone on with the launching of the Witch Hunt.”

Adding, “the president has watched this process play out but he also want’s to see it come to an end as he stated many times, and we look forward to that happening.”

