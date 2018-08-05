Trump Camp Addresses “Russian Hoax” and Election Meddling Comments, As He Tweets Again

President Trump’s team has been making the rounds on the Sunday talk show circuit. The appearances follow remarks the President made publicly over the past days in reference to alleged foreign involvement in U.S. elections.

While speaking to a crowd of supporters in Ohio on Saturday, Mr. Trump said that the U.S. needs to block attempts by several foreign countries to influence American elections.

He explained, “We have to stop meddling and stop everybody from attacking us. But there are a lot. Russia is there, China is there. We are doing well with North Korea, but they’re probably there.”

During a rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday, Trump continued to defend his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, “Now we’re being hindered by the Russian hoax — it’s a hoax, OK?”

Two of his top aides are now defending the President’s “Russian hoax” line, explaining that it was a reference to allegations of collusion between his campaign and the Kremlin.

John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser, told “Fox News Sunday,” “I think what he’s saying by the hoax is the idea that somehow the Russians directed and controlled his campaign or direct and control his administration — that there was some conspiracy or some violation of US law in 2016.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway echoed that point on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” explaining, “When the President says Russia hoax, he’s not talking about Russian meddling. He’s been very clear about that. … The President, when he says Russia hoax, he means the investigation and some others on TV, never under oath, wanting to suggest that somehow Russian meddling in the 2016 election was successful in changing a single vote or indeed the electoral outcome, and we know that.”

Both White House officials added that Thursday’s joint briefing by Bolton and other top national security officials reflects the President’s concern about foreign meddling in American elections. According to Bolton, “The whole point of that was to show what his administration was doing to counter Russian meddling and other broader influence operations right now.”

On Thursday, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said that Trump told his team “to make the matter of election meddling and securing our election process a top priority.”

Meanwhile, the President took to Twitter on Sunday, acknowledging that a 2016 Trump Tower meeting between his son and a lawyer associated with Russia was intended to obtain information about Hillary Clinton and her campaign.

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted, “Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics – and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!”

