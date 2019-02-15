Trump Declares National Emergency at the Border

President Trump declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexican border Friday.

In a White House event today, Trump said the U.S. is confronting a “national security crisis.”

He cited an “invasion” of the U.S. by illegal immigrants and warned about the flow of illicit drugs along the southern border.

Trump also talked about human trafficking and insisted that a massive border wall is an effective deterrent.

Under the emergency declaration, Trump plans to divert Defense Department funds to build the wall.

Shortly after the White House’s announcement, the Senate voted 83-16 to pass the government spending deal, which would provide further funding for border security but no money for Trump’s border wall.

The bill, negotiated by a bipartisan group of congressional leaders, passed the House on Thursday night, a day before the deadline of Friday night to prevent another partial government shutdown. The final vote was 300-128.

The bill passed through the House and Senate with huge margins, so even if the President didn’t sign the bill, it would still be passed by Congress with a veto override.

The bill basically give the Trump a down payment of the wall of $1.5 billion so he can start building it while his national emergency declaration is challenged in court.

Several past presidents signed multiple national emergency declarations, but none of them usurped the power of Congress to appropriate funds.

According to the Federal Register, 58 national emergencies have been declared since the National Emergency Act of 1976 was signed into law by President Gerald Ford.

And 31 have been annually renewed and are currently still in effect, as listed in the Federal Register.

President George W. Bush declared 13 states of emergency, President Barack Obama 12, and President Bill Clinton declared 17 National Emergencies. However, none of these national emergencies allowed the president to spend funds not authorized by Congress.

Under statutes in the National Emergencies Act of 1976, the president has the authority to declare a national emergency that allows him to expand his executive power.

“The president can basically declare an emergency anytime he wants,” Josh Blackman, a Constitutional law scholar at South Texas College of Law, told ABC News. “Congress has not limited the president’s discretion under the National Emergencies Act,” echoed Harold Krent, dean of the Chicago-Kent College of Law.

President Trump intends to declare a national emergency — a move that could allow the administration to circumvent Congress and unlock money to build his signature border wall. @joejohnscnn reports: https://t.co/uQLODuALR8 pic.twitter.com/JKh6xPoYG8 — CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2019

A White House official said the President plans to divert $8-billion-dollars of Defense Department money to help pay for construction of a wall.

That figure includes $1.375 billion in the spending bill for fencing in Texas; $600 million from the Treasury Department’s drug forfeiture fund; $2.5 billion from a Defense Department drug interdiction program; and $3.5 billion from a military construction budget under an emergency declaration by the president.

Democrats have criticized the plan and it could be challenged both in Congress and the courts.