Trump defends Labor Sec Acosta amid Epstein scandal

President Trump broke his silence about cabinet member Alex Acosta while speaking with reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

The U.S. Secretary of Labor is facing severe criticism and calls for his resignation in connection to a plea-deal he helped broker for billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein in Florida years ago.

Acosta was a U.S. attorney at the time.

NEW: Pres. Trump defends Alex Acosta as an "excellent" Labor secretary amid scrutiny over his role in Jeffrey Epstein plea deal, saying "a lot of people" were involved in the deal. "We're going to look at it very carefully," Trump adds. https://t.co/GNhIGBdUOM pic.twitter.com/OwN4ackdXn — ABC News (@ABC) July 9, 2019

Trump added that the White House is looking into the matter.

Acosta also spoke out about the controversy via Twitter Tuesday saying that the new charges and allegations against Epstein are “horrific.”

Acosta added that he is pleased that New York prosecutors are moving forward “with a case based on new evidence.”

As for the Florida case, Acosta said: “With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator.”

The Florida case involved sexual abuse against minors.

The new case involves alleged sex trafficking of underage girls.

Critics labeled it a sweetheart deal.

