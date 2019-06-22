Trump defends mass ICE deportations set to begin Sunday

President Trump took to Twitter Saturday to defend his administrations planned mass deportations that will be by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and set to begin on Sunday.

The people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported. This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

When people come into our Country illegally, they will be DEPORTED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

The raid is reportedly going to be one of the largest in U.S. history with as many as 2,000 immigrant families expected to be rounded up by ICE.

President Trump initially announced the plan on Monday ahead of his recent rally in Orlando, Florida.

He wrote via Twitter that ICE will begin deporting “millions” of undocumented immigrants “next week.”

ICE is targeting thousands of families facing deportation orders in up to 10 cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles and other cities with high numbers of immigrants.

The operation is intended to target those who already have orders of removal against them, but officials have acknowledged that people they cannot immediately deport will likely be caught up in the arrests and subsequently released with ankle monitoring devices.

There are an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S.