Trump delays new tariffs on China, talks resume amid trade war

President Trump has agreed to hold off on new tariffs against China and restart trade negotiations on Saturday following a meeting with the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, during a G20 Summit in Japan.

Trump said in a news conference Saturday that he would scale back restrictions on the Chinese telecom company Huawei and delay slapping new tariffs on Chinese goods as talks resume between the two countries.

“U.S. companies can sell their equipment to Huawei,” Trump said.

He went on to explain that the move was aimed to help American tech companies that had complained about the ban.

The company is reportedly on an “entity list” that essentially prohibits it from buying components from American firms without approval from the U.S. government.

Trump said China, in turn, had agreed to resume large purchases of American farm products and other goods from U.S. companies but did not go into further detail.

The Trump administration will reportedly keep in place the 25 percent tariffs previously put on almost half of China’s annual exports to the U.S.

President Trump’s announcement comes in the wake of the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

The Trump administration still insists that the new trade deal with China must address intellectual property theft protections, enforcement mechanisms, and tariffs.

Trump is expected to leave for South Korea on Saturday.

He posted a video discussing the 2019 G20 Summit via Twitter.

Friday evening, Trump made a post via Twitter inviting North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un to meet with him in South Korea to say “Hello.”