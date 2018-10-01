Trump denies interference in Kavanaugh probe

Saturday night, President Trump took to Twitter to deny allegations that his administration placed restrictions on the FBI’s investigation into his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh.

The post came after White House officials denied the allegations.

Friday, the Senate Judiciary Committee asked the Trump administration to direct the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation into allegations of sexual assault allegations after a 11-10 vote to advance the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.

Officials confirm the Senate vote is delayed one week in the wake of the investigation.

