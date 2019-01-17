Trump denies military aircraft for Nancy Pelosi’s overseas trip

President Trump abruptly denied a military aircraft to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a foreign trip just minutes before it was set to take off on Thursday.

The decision comes just a day after the Democratic leader called on the President to delay the State of the Union address in the wake of the government shutdown.

Trump cited in a letter to Pelosi that his decision is due to the government shutdown.

“Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed. We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over, wrote Trump. “In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate.”

Pelosi was set to travel for the congressional delegation which is a trip organized for lawmakers to meet with allies of America at 3 p.m. ET.

An official said that “as soon as the president found out about the trip today, he took immediate action.”

Fox News reports that the White House reasoned the trip would keep Pelosi out of the country beyond next Tuesday night, when the next government pay period would occur, meaning “workers would not receive their second paycheck because she would not have been there to negotiate any kind of deal.”

Pelosi’s office responded through her spokesman Drew Hammill saying the purpose of the trip was to meet with allies and “express appreciation & thanks to our men & women in uniform for their service & dedication”

Hammill also noted there was no planned stop in Egypt.