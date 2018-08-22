Wednesday, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders answered questions about the President in connection to payments made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal through his former attorney Michael Cohen during the White House daily briefing.

The questions come amid news that Michael Cohen plead guilty to eight felony charges and seemingly implicated the President of the United States in felonious campaign finance violations on Tuesday.

In the plea-deal, Cohen said that Donald Trump had directed him to arrange payments to two women during the 2016 campaign to keep them from speaking publicly about affairs each woman claim to have had with the President.

Additionally, Cohen acknowledged to the court that his actions were illegal.

“I participated in this conduct, which on my part took place in Manhattan, for the principal purpose of influencing the election” for president in 2016,” Cohen said Tuesday.

Sanders told reporters Wednesday that the President did nothing wrong and no charges have been filed against him.

White House @PressSec Sarah Sanders holds a press briefing. https://t.co/8ylsVrbUtV — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 22, 2018

“As the President has stated on numerous occasions he did nothing wrong, there are no charges against him in this, just because Michael Cohen made a plea-deal doesn’t mean that implicates the President,” said Sanders.

Cohen also plead guilty to charges of bank fraud, and tax evasion in Manhattan Federal Court as part of the plea agreement reached with New York prosecutors.

The post Trump “did nothing wrong” in payments to women, says WH appeared first on 850 WFTL.