Trump, DNC Set 2020 Sights on Florida

As President Trump prepares to officially kick off his 2020 re-election campaign next week in Florida, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez promises an “unprecedented” effort by Democrats to win back the state.

Perez appeared at the Florida Democratic Party’s annual Leadership Blue convention and fundraising event during the weekend.

Trump is scheduled to appear on June 18 at Orlando’s Amway Center with Vice President Mike Pence to formally announce his campaign for a second term.

Former President Barack Obama won Florida by 0.9 percent in his 2012 re-election bid.

However, Former Republican Governor Rick Scott won re-election by 1 percent in 2014, and Trump carried the state by 1.2 percent in the 2016 election.

That trend continued in 2018, when Scott unseated Democratic U.S. Senator Bill Nelson by 0.12 percent, and Republican Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Andrew Gillum by 0.4 percent to become Florida’s governor.

Perez told the audience that 2020 will be different in Florida, as the DNC has trained 1,000 organizers across this state as well as six other battleground states.

He adds that in Florida, three-quarters of the trainees will be “organizers of color,” and 90 percent will be native Floridians this time around. Perez explains, “What we’re doing differently is we’re talking to voters now, we’re registering voters now” statewide, rather than only in swing counties and Democratic strongholds.

In addition, “We’re leading with our values and telling a very, very clear story of the contrast between what we’re fighting for and what this president is doing. He has a track record now — didn’t have a track record four years ago.”

Specifically, Perez says that Florida voters should be paying attention to Trump’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and what Perez referred to as the President’s “shameful” treatment of Puerto Rico after Hurricanes Irma and Maria two years ago.

With most of the Democratic presidential candidates at an event in Iowa, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Fort Walton Beach, says of the Florida event, “You’ve got a Democratic presidential candidate on every street corner in Iowa and, hey, they’ve got Kyrsten Sinema in Florida.”

Gaetz adds, “Florida Republicans are bringing the President of the United States on June 18 to kick off his national campaign in Florida. Democrats brought Tom Perez with a whiny message about voter suppression and a senator Floridians have never heard of.”

Miramar mayor and presidential candidate Wayne Messam was in attendance. The spouses of candidates Kamala Harris, John Delaney and Eric Swalwell also spoke at the event.

Perez said the lack of presidential candidates at the event was not an issue, and, “I wouldn’t read anything into that. This is a marathon and they’re going to be spending a lot of time here in Florida. Every candidate understands the importance of Florida. We understand the importance of Florida.”